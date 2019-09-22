FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Jets are officially into their bye week, but you can make a case that they started before their game Sunday.

The Jets showed very little fight and very little resistance, fell behind 30-0 and were stomped by the Patriots, 30-14, at Gillette Stadium. The Jets head into the bye week 0-3 and have gone nine quarters without scoring an offensive touchdown.

They were given little chance to win this game without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, as oddsmakers had the Jets as 21-point underdogs. But the way the Patriots (3-0) are playing, the Jets would still have been given little chance if any or all of them were healthy.

The Jets scored two touchdowns when the game was out of reach and neither came from their offense.

New England returner Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt that Arthur Maulet recovered in the end zone late in the third quarter. It was the Jets’ first touchdown since the third quarter of their opener.

In the fourth quarter, Jamal Adams scored on a 60-yard pick-6. But he didn’t intercept Tom Brady. Patriots coach Bill Belichick inserted rookie Jarrett Stidham with New England up 30-7. Stidham completed his first two passes but was picked on his third. Brady returned on the next series.

That gave the Jets four touchdowns total in three games – two by the defense, one by special teams and one by the offense. Injuries have played a huge part, but that’s still an indictment on Adam Gase and his offense. Their only touchdown came in the third quarter two weeks ago against the Bills in the opener.

Gase has been called an offensive "genius," but the Jets offense was inept again. In the fourth quarter, Le’Veon Bell and Robby Anderson ran into each other as they were crossing by each other. The play ended seconds later with Luke Falk getting sacked.

The Jets totaled 105 yards of offense, and six first downs – two of them on defensive penalties. They were 0-for-12 on third downs. The Jets had 13 offensive possessions. The Jets punted 10 times, turned the ball over once on an interception, gave up the ball on downs once and had the first-half clock run out.

Falk, making his first NFL start, completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards with one interception. Falk was sacked five times. Bell carried the ball 18 times for 35 yards.

Brady was 28-for-42 for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets return from their bye week to face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Oct. 6. Sam Darnold, who has been sidelined since the opener with mono, and Gase said they’re shooting for the quarterback to return for that game. The extra two weeks should also help Mosley, Williams and Jenkins.

Their defense hasn’t been as bad as the offense, but the Jets could use any help they can get. The Patriots scored touchdowns on their first three drives, and all three were easy.

The first was a nine-play, 88-yard drive capped by a Sony Michel 5-yard touchdown run. The Jets’ defense gave up a 41-yard pass from Brady to tight end Ryan Izzo during that series. The second Patriots’ touchdown drive took three plays. Phillip Dorsett was wide open and caught Brady’s pass and went in for a 25-yard score.

The Jets fell behind by three scores after Brady hooked up with Julian Edelman for a 3-yard touchdown 1:26 into the second quarter.

At that point, the Patriots had three touchdowns and the Jets had one first down. They registered their second on a defensive penalty on their fifth series. Over a three-possession stretch, the Jets totaled minus-15 yards of offense.

After the Patriots’ first three touchdown drives, the Jets' defense forced New England to punt four consecutive times.

But the Patriots went up 23-0 after they turned a Falk mistake into points.

Falk made a bad read and was picked off by Devin McCourty, who returned it 24 yards to the Jets’ 17. A couple of New England penalties pushed the ball back. The Patriots had to settle for a 37-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal.