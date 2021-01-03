The Jets’ season, and in all likelihood the Adam Gase era ended with a sloppy loss to the Patriots.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is expected to inform Gase that he won’t be back for a third season either when the team returns from New England Sunday night or on Monday.

The Jets finished with a 2-14 record after Sunday’s 28-14 defeat at Gillette Stadium. They are 9-23 in two seasons under Gase, with 17 of the losses by at least two scores.

Johnson believed Gase could make the Jets a dynamic offense and help develop Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback. Neither happened. Now Darnold, who threw two interceptions on Sunday, may have played his last game as a Jet.

General manager Joe Douglas is expected to lead a thorough coaching search to find the right man to turn around this franchise. The Jets have missed the playoffs 10 consecutive years.

Among the candidates are Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

College coaches, including Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, also could be on the Jets’ radar.

The Jets opened the season with 13 consecutive losses — many of them non-competitive. They won two in a row before Sunday. But many of the weaknessess that plagued this team for two seasons under Gase cost them a shot at ending the season with a three-game winning streak.

The Jets led 14-7 in the third quarter and were outscored 21-0 the rest of the way. The result wouldn’t have mattered one way or another. The Jets are locked into picking second in the NFL Draft. But this game showed, once again, why the Jets are moving on from Gase and probably Darnold.

Darnold completed 23 of 34 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown. But he also threw two head-scratching interceptions.

On the first, there were several New England players around Breshad Perriman when Darnold threw it. But he overthrew the pass that was picked off by J.C. Jackson. The second, also intended for Perriman, was intercepted in the end zone.

Darnold hasn’t developed nearly as quickly or as well as anyone within the Jets hoped when they used the No. 3 pick in 2018 on the USC star. He ended this season with nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

The only regular full-time starter with fewer touchdown passes entering Week 17 was New England’s Cam Newton, who had thrown eight. He threw three on Sunday — his first in four games. Newton hadn’t thrown more than one touchdown pass in any game this season. He also caught a touchdown pass for the Patriots, who won’t be in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

With the No. 2 pick, the Jets should have Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson available to them. Douglas and Gase’s replacement will decide whether to build around Darnold or start fresh with a new quarterback.

Douglas may have seen enough over the past two seasons to determine the Jets need to go in a different direction. The Jets will undergo many changes after one of the worst seasons in franchise history.