Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 26-6, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Tom Brady #12
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 5-yard receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Brandin Cooks #14
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Brandin Cooks #14 of the New England Patriots is unable to make a reception as he is defended by Marcus Maye #26 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Jermaine Kearse #10
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Jermaine Kearse #10 of the New York Jets is tackled by Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Christian Hackenberg #5 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball on his way to scoring a 5-yard receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) scrambles
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) scrambles under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. 

New England Patriots defensive lineman Eric Lee, left,
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

New England Patriots defensive lineman Eric Lee, left, sacks New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets hands the ball off to Bilal Powell #29 during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Christian Hackenberg #5, Josh McCown #15, and Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets huddle before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Bill
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Christian Hackenberg #5, Josh McCown #15, and Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets walk onto the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Christian Hackenberg #5, Josh McCown #15, and Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets huddle before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against Demario Davis #56 of the New York Jets during the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: James Harrison #92
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

James Harrison #92 of the New England Patriots works against Kelvin Beachum #68 of the New York Jets during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Todd
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

A thermometer in the runway displays a temperature
Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

A thermometer in the runway displays a temperature in the teens as New York Jets tackle Ben Ijalana (71) and defensive end Xavier Cooper (75) take the field for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: James Harrison #92
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

James Harrison #92 of the New England Patriots runs during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Eric Lee #55
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Eric Lee #55 of the New England Patriots sacks Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets in the end zone for a safety during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets and David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots shake hands after their game at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: James Harrison #92
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

James Harrison #92 of the New England Patriots lines up on special teams during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Eric Lee #55
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Eric Lee #55 of the New England Patriots sacks Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets in the end zone for a safety during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against Demario Davis #56 of the New York Jets during the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Todd
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Steve McLendon #99
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets sacks Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Todd
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets shakes hands with head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots after the Patriots defeated the Jets 26-6 at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New York Jets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

New York Jets players walk past a thermometer showing below-freezing temperatures before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Eric Lee #55
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Eric Lee #55 of the New England Patriots sacks Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets in the end zone for a safety during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against Demario Davis #56 of the New York Jets during the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Tom Brady #12
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson lies
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson lies next to an official's penalty flag during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play. 

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Eric Lee #55
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim Rogash

Eric Lee #55 of the New England Patriots sacks Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets in the end zone for a safety during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Steve McLendon #99
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets sacks Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Steve McLendon #99
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets sacks Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Petty #9
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison, right, sacks
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison, right, sacks New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. 

