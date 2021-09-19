TODAY'S PAPER
Jets vs. Patriots Gameday preview

The Jets will get their first look at

The Jets will get their first look at Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones Sunday. Credit: Bob Breidenbach, The Providence

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
PATRIOTS (0-1) at JETS (0-1)

MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Patriots by 6; O/U 42.5

TV/Radio: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green); ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 98; XM 231

KEY INJURIES

Jets: Doubtful: LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle); Questionable: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), WR Keelan Cole (knee), CB Isaiah Dunn (shoulder), OL Chuma Edoga (Non-COVID illness).

Patriots: Out: LB Kyle Van Noy (throat), T Trent Brown (calf); Questionable: T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), TE Jonnu Smith (hip)

QUOTABLE

"Every time they come up on the schedule, it’s definitely a game that’s circled every year. Not only just because it’s a divisional game. But I haven’t beaten them since I’ve been here. Just go out, do the ordinary things right, play hard and expect to win."

— Marcus Maye, Jets fifth-year safety on playing the Patriots

INTANGIBLES

The Jets lost starters to injury at linebacker and safety in Week 1. The continuity could be shaky and there could be coverage issues that Patriots try to exploit. The Pats may look to get their new TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith more involved than last week when QC Mac Jones found them for a combined for eight catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns.

FANTASY PLAY

Nelson Agholor, Patriots WR: lLooked good in his Patriots debut with five catches (seven targets) for 72 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown. His vertical presence could pose an issue for the Jets, who allowed a 57-yard TD to Robby Anderson last week.

— NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

12-27-2015: The last time the Jets beat the Patriots. Eric Decker caught a 6-yard TD pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in OT. The Jets’ have lost 10 straight to New England by an average of 18.5 points.

— AL IANNAZZONE

