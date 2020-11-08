TODAY'S PAPER
Jets vs. Patriots Week 9 Monday Night Football preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Winslow Townson

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

PATRIOTS AT JETS, MetLife Stadium, 8:15 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Patriots by 10 O/U: 41

TV: ESPN, Ch. 11 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese)

Radio: ESPN-98.7 (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons)

KEY INJURIES

JETS: LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), TE Trevon Wesco (ankle), out; QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), NT Quinnen Williams (hamstring), Sam Ficken (groin), WR Vyncint Smith (groin), doubtful; WR Jamison Crowder (groin), C Connor McGovern (knee) DL Nathan Shepherd (back), questionable.

PATRIOTS: WR N’Keal Harry (concussion), RB J.J. Taylor (illness), out; CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), RB Damien Harris (ankle), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring), G Shaq Mason (calf), T Joe Thuney (ankle), T Isaiah Wynn (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Patriots QB Cam Newton vs. Gregg Williams’ defense

Newton has thrown more picks (seven) than touchdown passes (two), but he’s still producing with his legs. He has six rushing TDs. The Jets have struggled containing mobile quarterbacks. They probably won’t have Quinnen Williams and traded good run stopper Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh last week. Gregg Williams has to script a good scheme to slow Newton and the Patriots top-five rushing game.

QUOTABLE

"He’s a rare dude. One of the things we’ve talked about with our players is you’re looking at a defensive end playing quarterback when you take a look at the body size and body type. He can play the quarterback position in a lot of different ways. We’ve got to be sound in all of our ways."

— Gregg Williams on Cam Newton

INTANGIBLES

The Jets expect to see plenty of man coverage from Belichick’s defense. They’re faced it a lot this year, and have had very little success. But the Jets should have their three starting wide receivers (Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims) for the first time all year. Maybe they can win some one-on-one matchups for a change.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0

Passing touchdowns that the Patriots and Jets have thrown in their last three games. For real!

