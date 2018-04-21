Jets pick up option on Leonard Williams

The Jets picked up the fifth-year option of defensive end Leonard Williams on Saturday.

The team had until May 3 to do so. Williams, a 2015 first-round pick from USC, went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and is considered one of the top players at his position.

The Jets would like to sign Williams to a long-term deal, so picking up the option was a mere formality.

The salary Williams will command for the 2019 season hasn’t been determined. The Jets can classify Williams as a defensive end and pay him $14.2 million. If Williams is labeled a defensive tackle the salary is much lower at $11.4 million.

It’s expected Williams will get the defensive end designation.