TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets pick up option on Leonard Williams

The Jets would like to sign Williams to a long-term deal, so picking up the option was a mere formality.

Leonard Williams' option has been picked up

Leonard Williams' option has been picked up by the Jets. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print

The Jets picked up the fifth-year option of defensive end Leonard Williams on Saturday.

The team had until May 3 to do so. Williams, a 2015 first-round pick from USC, went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and is considered one of the top players at his position.

The Jets would like to sign Williams to a long-term deal, so picking up the option was a mere formality.

The salary Williams will command for the 2019 season hasn’t been determined. The Jets can classify Williams as a defensive end and pay him $14.2 million. If Williams is labeled a defensive tackle the salary is much lower at $11.4 million.

It’s expected Williams will get the defensive end designation.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

New York Sports

Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about Glauber: How Browns impact Jets, Giants draft fates
Hofstra midfielder Alex Moeser is congratulated by attacker Hofstra tops Drexel for second win in row
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley before facing Barkley can fill gap for Giants with No. 2 pick
Jets coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Jets like draft landscape at No. 3 overall pick
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, left, catcher Austin Yankees, hitting on all cylinders, flatten Blue Jays
Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on Mets promote Oswalt, send Bautista to Double-A