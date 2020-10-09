The Jets sent all their players and coaches home Friday morning after a player tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to Newsday.

The player is being re-tested, according to the source, and they should know the results later on Friday. Players were in the building on Friday morning when the team became aware of the result, and they were sent home promptly.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Another positive test result would obviously put that game at jeopardy. The Cardinals were scheduled to leave for New York today.