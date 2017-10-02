Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 47° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    JetsSportsFootball

    Jets players discuss Week 4 OT win over Jaguars

    Jets players discussed their 23-20 overtime win over

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    October 1, 2017 9:52 PM

    Jets players discussed their 23-20 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at MetLife Stadium. The win gives the Jets a 2-2 record. (Credit: Newsday / Calvin Watkins)

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK