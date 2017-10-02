Jets players discuss Week 4 OT win over Jaguars
Jets players discussed their 23-20 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at MetLife Stadium. The win gives the Jets a 2-2 record. (Credit: Newsday / Calvin Watkins)
