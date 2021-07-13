TODAY'S PAPER
Jets to hold eight open practices for fans to attend 

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets runs

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets runs drills during minicamp on June 15, 2021 at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Jet fans wanting to get their own first look at new head coach Robert Saleh and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will get their wish this summer.

The Jets will hold eight public practices, with fans, beginning July 31. The run is highlighted by the annual Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 7, and two joint practices with the Eagles on Aug. 24 and 25, the Jets said Tuesday.

Other available dates are: Aug. 2, Aug. 4, Aug. 9, and Aug. 11.

The practices also will see the return of Jets Fest, which features live music, appearances by former Jets, and merchandise for sale.

Free tickets to the practices will be available 10 a.m. Wednesday on nyjets.com/camp. Club and PSL holders received early access to tickets Tuesday. Tickets are first come, first serve and mobile-only. Free off-site parking with a shuttle service to the team facility will be available, the team said.

In accordance with NFL/NFLPA protocols, autographs and photos with players and coaches will not be permitted. Fans can take photos of practicing players, but will not be allowed to take video, the release said.

Fans will not have to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination, in accordance with current New Jersey policies on business and gatherings, the team said.

The Jets open camp on July 27 and will play three pre-season games – Aug. 14 against the Giants (Giants home game), Aug. 21 at the Packers, and Aug. 27 against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. They kick off their 17-game regular season on Sept. 12 at the Panthers and former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

