Jets to face Giants on Aug. 14 in opener of three-game preseason

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during OTAs at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2021. Credit: Noah K. Murray

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets' three-game preseason schedule is set.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will play his first NFL game on Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at MetLife Stadium against the Giants. It's a Giants home game, but it will be the first of many in that building for Wilson, whom the Jets selected with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The Jets will travel to Green Bay for their second preseason game on Aug. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

They close out the preseason Aug. 27 at 7:30 at MetLife Stadium against the Eagles.

The Jets open the regular season Sept. 12 at Carolina. They play their home opener one week later against AFC East rival New England.

