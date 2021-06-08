The Jets' three-game preseason schedule is set.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will play his first NFL game on Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at MetLife Stadium against the Giants. It's a Giants home game, but it will be the first of many in that building for Wilson, whom the Jets selected with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The Jets will travel to Green Bay for their second preseason game on Aug. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

They close out the preseason Aug. 27 at 7:30 at MetLife Stadium against the Eagles.

The Jets open the regular season Sept. 12 at Carolina. They play their home opener one week later against AFC East rival New England.