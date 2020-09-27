How much responsibility does Adam Gase take for the Jets’ struggles and is he worried about his job?

Gase is the head coach, and he runs the offense. It’s been terrible, producing just one touchdown on Sunday. As a team, the Jets are showing no fight on either side of the ball. That reflects poorly on Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. But Gase is the one who has come under fire.

There already are reports that management is looking closely at Gase amid these struggles, and that another bad performance Thursday against the Broncos could lead to his dismissal. Gase said that’s the last of his concerns.

"I’m going to do what I what I always do, come back to work tomorrow and try to get things fixed," Gase said. "It’s something I can’t worry about. I have to try and get guys right."

The Jets have been decimated by injuries, but they have gotten awful to 0-3 starts in both seasons under Gase. This could be a very important week for Gase.

What do Sam Darnold and other players feel about Gase’s job possibly being in jeopardy?

Darnold defended his coach. If he performed better, it probably would speak louder.

Still, Darnold has a strong voice within the Jets organization. They brought in Gase to mentor Darnold and help him become a franchise quarterback. His three-interception game on Sunday was a step backward.

CEO Christopher Johnson wants continuity and stability for Darnold. If Gase is fired, Darnold will be playing for his third coach in three years and third offensive coordinator. Darnold doesn’t want to think about it, and said Gase's job shouldn't be in jeopardy.

"I truly believe this and the guys in the locker room feel the same way," Darnold said. "We’ve been put in great positions to go out there and succeed and go out there and execute a game plan that’s put together perfectly for us. It’s about us going out and executing. That’s it."

Right guard Greg Van Roten of Rockville Centre said he understands the fans’ frustration. But he was with the Panthers last season and they fired Ron Rivera in-season. Van Roten thought that was a mistake and that dismissing Gase would be also.

"The game plans are not the issue," Van Roten said. "It’s the execution of the team that’s the issue. It’s not like guys don’t know what to do. We know what to do. We’re just not doing it. I believe in Adam. I’m happy to be here. I’m excited to play for him.

"To the fans calling for his head, I never really understood that. I was on a team last year, where we fired our coach. It’s not like started winning games. We went further in the tank. I’m not really sure what that solves."

What happened to Mekhi Becton and how serious is it?

The rookie left tackle hurt his shoulder in the first half and didn’t return. It’s unclear whether he will be able to play on Thursday. But the quick turnaround might be too quick.

"They just told me had a shoulder and he was out for the second half," Gase said. "We had a minimum amount of time. I didn’t really have time for long discussion."

What did the Jets do during the National Anthem?

For the first time this season, the Jets were on the field. They stood on the sideline with arms linked. Only Becton knelt.