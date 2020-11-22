Where was the passing game in the first half?

It was non-existent, and it was somewhat by design.

Quarterback Joe Flacco said the Jets wanted to run the ball to keep the Chargers’ pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram from wrecking the game. It wasn’t a good plan.

Flacco threw just eight passes in the first half and completed three of them – two to Ty Johnson and one to Chris Herndon. Incredibly, the three starting receivers that Adam Gase constantly talks about – Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims – didn’t have a catch. They were only targeted twice.

"That wasn’t obviously planned," Gase said. "There were some plays that were called to those guys. Ball didn’t go there."

They did in the second half, though. Flacco started taking shots and his receivers made plays. The Jets put pressure on the Chargers’ defense and picked up a few pass interference penalties.

Mims caught three passes for 71 yards, Perriman two for 59, including a 49-yard touchdown, and Crowder had one grab for 16 yards.

"We felt like we really had to run the ball early," Flacco said. "They’re a defense that spot drops. We felt we could take some underneath guaranteed completions early in the game. That didn’t happen. In the second half, we made the decision to attack them and start to make it happen for ourselves."

It proved to be too late.

Who called the plays?

It looked like Gase took back the play-calling from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains after halftime. But Gase said that wasn’t the case. He said Dowell tells him the play, and Gase called it to Flacco. Gase said this is the way they’ve been doing it since the last three games that Loggains has been calling plays.

"I help on some of the third-down stuff and two-minute stuff," Gase said. "When I get involved in the two-minute stuff for me to have the communication it just goes quicker."

Why did the Jets go back to kicker Sam Ficken?

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said Ficken would be the Jets’ kicker when he returned after missing the prior three games with a groin injury. But Ficken wasn’t sharp.

He was 2-for-4 on extra-point attempts. Sergio Castillo performed well when Ficken was out. Castillo made all four of his extra-point tries and was 6 of 7 on field goals.

"I was a little surprised that [Ficken] missed those," Gase said. "He looked fine in practice. He went through all of the evaluations that we thought we should go through. We felt like that was who we were going to go to if he was healthy."

Who got hurt?

Left tackle Mekhi Becton left and had his knee checked, but he ended up finishing the game. Running back LaMical Perine (ankle), right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (ankle) didn’t finish the game. Fant appeared to be the most serious and will undergo an MRI on Monday.