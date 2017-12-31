So, Gronk had no catches?

Tight end Rob Gronkowski had two touchdown receptions in the first meeting between the teams in Week 6. In the second meeting, Gronkowski had zero targets and zero catches in the Patriots’ 26-6 victory over the Jets Sunday.

The Jets have faced some talented tight ends this season from Travis Kelce, Antonio Gates and Gronkowski.

“We got great tight ends [on the schedule],” linebacker Darron Lee said. “Did 87 make the stat sheet today? Zero catches, zero yards, that’s what I was asked to do and that’s all I do.”

Gronkowski also had limited snaps in the second half.

“That was coach’s decision,” Gronkowski said. “Coach’s decision is coach’s decision.”

James Harrison can play for the Patriots but not the Steelers?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Pats signed the veteran linebacker last week to become one of their backup defensive players and he had five total tackles, two sacks — on consecutive plays — and a forced fumble. So why wasn’t he playing in Pittsburgh?

“I always wonder why I’m not playing,” Harrison said. “Like they say, it’s never easy and it’s never late, it’s just timing. It may not happen when you want it to happen, but it’ll happen when it’s meant to.”

So this was the end of Muhammad Wilkerson’s time with the Jets?

Looks that way. Wilkerson, the Jets’ highest-paid player, was inactive again, a healthy scratch for the regular-season finale. Wilkerson missed the last three games, Dec. 17 by suspension for being late to a team meeting and the final two games for what Todd Bowles called, “a coach’s decision.” Wilkerson is due $16.5 million in 2018, something he probably won’t collect on. If the Jets release him by the third day of the league year next March, the team saves $11 million with $9 million in dead money.

Jamal Adams tried to talk to Tom Brady. How did it go?

After the game, Adams ran down Brady and chatted.

Adams, 22, joked that Brady, 40, is old enough to be his father.

“I look up to Brady, man, since I played football,” Adams said. “Just watching him, he’s a true professional. I wanted to trade jerseys with him but I didn’t really want to ask. I’m definitely a fan of him, of his game, just the way he carries himself and how professional he is and how he goes about his craft and cares about this game. We need a lot more people that’s in the league that play like him.”

The Pats went 0-16? Huh?

Adams said he expects the Jets to play like the Patriots in the future and that gives him hope. Adams’ father, former New York Giants’ running back, George Adams, played for the Pats in 1990 and 1991.

“The Patriots, for example they weren’t always the Patriots,” Jamal Adams said. . “They started somewhere, as a matter of fact, my pops played with them. They went 0-16. It starts somewhere, everyone goes through this phase. We’re just going to bounce back and get ready for next year.”

The Patriots actually went 1-15 in 1990, George Adams’ first year with the team.

Any injuries?

Safety Marcus Maye left the stadium in a walking boot after suffering a high right ankle sprain in the second quarter. Wide receiver Robby Anderson suffered a concussion after taking a shot to the ear hole by Stephon Gilmore in the fourth quarter.