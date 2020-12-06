Where has this Jets’ run game been all season?

Some of the season-high 206 rushing yards were because of the Raiders’ porous defense. But the Jets took advantage of that with some young, fresh legs in the backfield.

Frank Gore got the carry on the first play, but the 37-year-old left after suffering a concussion on that handoff. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams did most of the running from there in the Jets’ 31-28 loss.

Johnson carried the ball 22 times for a career-high 104 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Adams had eight carries for 74 yards.

"I think they did a great job," Adam Gase said. "We were looking to rotate all three of those guys. Those two guys did a really good job of going in there and being ready to go."

Johnson became the first Jets running back to rush for 100 yards in the 28 games Gase has been head coach.

It’s unclear if Gore will miss time. He’s been productive, but at this point making him the featured back doesn’t make much sense. The Jets hope to get rookie La’Mical Perine (ankle) back from IR soon.

Gase should see what Johnson and Adams can do.

"It’s nice to have a guy go over 100 yards rushing and have 200 yards rushing on the night," Gase said. "It wasn’t enough."

How did Johnson feel about his career day?

It was bittersweet for the 23-year-old Johnson, who said he was hurt by the loss and that he felt for everyone on the team after this defeat.

"It’s cool and all," Johnson said. "My family’s happy. A lot of people messaging me this and that. At the end of the day, we didn’t get the win. I want to win, point blank … I appreciate the coaches giving me an opportunity. I just wish at the end of the day, we could have come up with the W."

What did Sam Darnold think of Gregg Williams’ calling the all-out blitz?

Darnold chose his words carefully regarding the decision that proved costly for the Jets. Williams had them in man-to-man coverage on the play that lost the Jets the game.

"It is what it is," Darnold said.

But Darnold said as a quarterback, you like to see all-out blitzes. Derek Carr made the Jets pay, hitting Henry Ruggs for the winning touchdown.

"You’re licking your chops there when you have a speedy receiver like Ruggs getting one-on-one coverage," Darnold said.

How did Darnold play?

It was a mixed bag for Darnold. He threw two touchdown passes and had a rushing touchdown. Darnold hadn’t thrown a TD pass since Week 3 and he hadn’t thrown two in a game since last Dec. 12 against the Ravens.

But Darnold also coughed up the football three times, on three straight first-half possessions. He fumbled after being sacked by Clelin Ferrell. Darnold threw a bad interception into tight coverage, and he fumbled again after another Ferrell strip-sack. The Raiders turned those turnovers into 10 points.

"The turnovers hurt us," Darnold said. "I got to take better care of the ball and when I feel pressure, get away from it and get the ball out of our hands."