Q: What was Marcus Maye thinking on that final defensive drive?

A: The Jets defensive leader was focused on making a play, and he came up with probably the biggest of the game.

On fourth-and-4 from the Jets’ 37, Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw down the right side to Gerald Everett. Maye batted the pass away, giving the Jets the ball back. On the drive before, Maye almost picked off a pass intended for Everett. It bounced off Maye’s hands and Everett caught it.

"That one hurt," Maye said. "I wish I could get that one back. But I can’t. That’s the fighter’s mentality. Keep playing, keep playing, keep playing. I had another opportunity at the end of the game and I made up for it."

Maye is a defensive captain and has earned the respect of his teammates for how hard he works and how selfless he is.

His teammates also appreciated how outspoken he was after former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called for all-out blitz in the waning seconds against the Raiders two weeks ago. It cost the Jets the game and Williams his job.

Maye had a chance to make sure the Jets didn’t suffer another heartbreaker, and he delivered.

"I can’t say enough about Marcus Maye," Adam Gase said. "What he did in this game, he almost tried to end it himself with an interception but then he made a hell of a play at the end of the game. I’m just glad he was out there."

Q: How big was the tackle that punter Braden Mann made?

A: It was also a game-saving play. The Jets were up three in the fourth quarter and Nsimba Webster had plenty of room to run when he fielded Mann’s punt. But the rookie has made a few of those open-field tackles on returns. Mann is a former linebacker and those instincts kick in when he sees someone running toward him.

It ended up being a 34-yard return for Webster, but he could have gone to the end zone if Mann didn’t run him down.

"I was standing on the end that the returner was coming and there was a lot of green grass," Gase said. "That one was an unbelievable tackle by him.

Q: How do the Jets feel about upsetting some fans that want them to lose every game?

A: They don’t care if fans are upset. The coaches and players are never going to want to lose in order to secure a better draft pick. Many of those coaches and players won’t be around anymore when the team is that bad.

"Our job is to try and go out and win every week," Gase said.

If the Jets were to lose every game, they would pick first and select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. That would mean Sam Darnold’s days as a Jet are numbered. (They might be anyway). But Darnold has done a good job of blocking out all that noise.

"It doesn’t affect us," he said. "We’re focused on one job every single week and that’s winning a game. Anything other than that we’re not focused on."

Q: What is Quinnen Williams’ status?

A: The Jets nose tackle was having a big impact, but he left in the third quarter with a head injury. He’s now in the concussion protocol. Williams recorded his team-leading seventh sack of the year.

Q: What was the locker room like after the game?

A: Since media is not allowed in locker rooms due to COVID-19 protocols, we have to take the coaches and players’ word for it.

"It’s lively in there," Gase said. "It’s loud. It’s a lot of excited guys. We got a long flight back. It will make it a lot more enjoyable."

Q: What record did Frank Gore set on Sunday?

A: The 37-year-old Gore played in his 240th game, passing Lorenzo Neal (239) for the most by a running back in NFL history.