What was up with Robby Anderson’s meltdown?

In the closing seconds, Josh McCown threw a sideline pass that appeared to be intercepted but ruled incomplete when safety Nate Allen was pushed out of bounds. Jets receiver Robby Anderson took off his helmet and flung it to the ground with eight seconds remaining, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“Frustration, I’m very passionate about this game,” Anderson explained. “It hurts losing, especially when you’re up in a division game. It hurts.”

Did he know it was a penalty to take off his helmet? “No, I didn’t know that. It was frustration.”

Anderson has shown emotion in the past, especially when he thought he was open on a route but didn’t get the ball.

Coach Todd Bowles said he didn’t see Anderson throw his helmet but that he will talk to him about his conduct. Bowles was asked if second-year player Anderson, 24, needs to mature.

“I’ll look at the play and I’ll make that determination myself,” he said.

How were the running backs?

On the first offensive series, offensive coordinator John Morton used all three: Bilal Powell, Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire. It was the first time since Week 3 that the Jets had all three of them available. Forte had missed two games with a toe injury and Powell missed last week’s loss to the Patriots with a calf injury. Jets running backs totaled 91 yards on the ground and Forte led the Jets with 41 receiving yards, including a 21-yard burst on a screen pass. Powell had a 31-yard gainer on a screen.

What happened to Jay Cutler?

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler left in the third quarter after taking a hit by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins. Cutler, who was jeered by the crowd the last time he played at home, finished 12-for-16 passing for 138 yards with two touchdowns with one interception. He was sacked twice. Matt Moore took over — much to the delight of the crowd — and led the Dolphins to a victory. It was Moore’s fifth fourth-quarter comeback of his career and overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit was the largest comeback victory of his career.

“It’s one of those things when you know a guy goes down, other guys step up,” Miami coach Adam Gase said. “The great thing about Matt is that he’s a veteran. We’ve done this before. He has a knack for going out there and playing the game without fear.”

Why was the CEO on the field?

Channeling his inner Jerry Jones, Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson was standing in the tunnel watching the Jets drive late in the first half. When Josh McCown sneaked into the end zone from 1 yard to give the Jets a 21-14 lead with 1:41 to play before the break, Johnson was clapping. Outside of standing on the field for the national anthem before game, it’s believed to be the first time the Jets’ boss watched the game from field level.

How bad was the field?

Several Jets players knew the field was going to be a little rough after a late Saturday afternoon college football game, but several from both teams were slipping and sliding on the grass at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi slipped badly after making a cut and came out of the game, but later returned.

“[It was] pretty bad,” Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse said. “[But] that’s no excuse . . . you’ve got to be able to perform in any type of situation.”

Forte said he used screw-in spikes to deal with the grass, which was peppered with rain during the contest.

“I knew it was going to be like that going into it,” he said. “[A] field like that you put in screw-in bottoms. I wasn’t slipping around too much; I played on bad fields before so it’s nothing that I’m not accustomed too.”

So what about those penalties?

The Jets were flagged for a season-high 12 penalties for 124 yards.

“It’s frustrating,” Bowles said. “We gave them more drives in the first half, kept some drives alive in the second half . . . 12 penalties you ain’t gonna win the ballgame. Too many untimely penalties at the wrong time, too many penalties period. Until we learn that lesson, it’s going to be tough sledding.”

Who was hurt?

Jets lost starting right tackle Brandon Shell to a neck injury after the first drive and he was replaced by Brent Qvale. Cornerback Xavier Coleman suffered a shoulder injury and he left the locker room in a sling.