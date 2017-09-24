Just how good was Jamal Adams on Sunday?

He was all over the field, playing in the box, playing deep and causing problems. For the record, the Jets rookie safety had two tackles, recorded his first career sack, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup. The sack and pass breakup occurred on consecutive plays in the second quarter. On a second-and-8 from the 17, Jay Cutler threw a deep pass to DeVante Parker, where Adams reached out and knocked the ball away. The next play, the Jets blitzed and Cutler tried to avoid the rush. After Cutler stepped around in the pocket, Adams sacked him.

“I definitely want to keep that energy when I’m on the field, set the tone,” said the 6-1 rookie from LSU. “The fans feed off of us as much as we feed off of them. When we got excited, we started making plays.”

So how did Austin Seferian-Jenkins look in his return?

The tight end made his debut after serving a two-game suspension for violation of the NFL substance-abuse policy. Seferian-Jenkins was targeted a team-tying six times, making five catches for 31 yards. He almost had a TD reception but Josh McCown missed him.

“The unique thing about [offensive coordinator] John Morton’s offense is that everyone is going to get looks,” Seferian-Jenkins said. “You saw how multiple guys got the ball throughout the game. I was fortunate enough to get open in spots. Josh got me the ball and I was able to do some things with it. The most important thing is that we won and I think that’s why we all come out here and play. We want to win games.”

How did Jets new punt/kick returner Jeremy Kerley do?

Last week, punt returner Kalif Raymond muffed a punt that the Raiders converted for points. He was released a few days later but was re-signed to the practice squad. The Jets moved veteran Jeremy Kerley to punt returner and he averaged 7.8 yards per return. Kerley also was the kick returner but no returns were made.

How serious is Matt Forte’s injury?

The Jets’ starting running back left the game with a toe injury and coach Todd Bowles said he’s going to need an X-ray. Forte finished with eight carries for 25 yards, with his longest run 12 yards.

Any other injuries?

Outside linebacker Josh Martin left the game with an ankle injury and Bowles said he will also need an X-ray to determine the severity of it. Also, second-year receiver Charone Peake went down late in the game with an ankle injury and he will get an X-ray, as well. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) sat out a few plays because of dehydration.

What’s up with the tackle-eligible plays?

Morton used tackle-eligible plays 14 times in the game. One of the better plays resulted in a third-quarter completion, not to an extra offensive linemen, but to defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas, who lined up as a fullback. Faced with a third-and-1, McCown completed a sideline pass to Thomas, who broke two tackles for a 15-yard completion.

“We’re trying to use everybody we got,” Bowles said. “If they’ve played the position in the past and we think they can help us, we’ll bring them out and let them play.”