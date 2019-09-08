Jets Q&A: What will they do about their kicking situation?

Does Kaare Vedvik have a future as the Jets’ kicker?

Adam Gase sounded as if he lost some faith and confidence in his new kicker. Vedvik missed his only extra point try and a 45-yard field goal attempt, and the Jets could be holding more kicker tryouts this week.

“We’ll see what happens on Monday,” Gase said. “I don’t know. I haven’t had a chance to have a conversation with personnel guys. We’ll have more as we go.”

Translation: Vedvik isn't safe.

The Jets cut struggling Taylor Bertolet, claimed Vedvik off waivers after he went 1-for-4 on field goal attempts for Minnesota in the preseason, and gave him the job.

“That will be one of those things we’ll talk about tomorrow,” Gase said.

The Jets wanted to bring Vedvik to MetLife Stadium on Friday to allow him to get used to kicking in the stadium, but they couldn’t because the U.S. men’s national soccer team had a match. Vedvik did some kicking before the game and missed four field goal attempts in a row before his troublesome debut.

“We just got to get better,” Gase said. “We got to make extra points. We got to make field goals. We can’t be losing all our points in those areas of the field.”

What happened to the defense in the fourth quarter?

The easy answer is the Jets couldn’t adjust to losing C.J. Mosley to a groin injury, but the players say they had enough to win.

Jamal Adams, however, believes the Jets lost something else. “I felt like our energy died,” he said. “We weren’t playing team ball. Any time you do that, a team is going to take advantage of it.”

When asked if that was surprising after all the talk about the passion the defense has and coordinator Gregg Williams provides, Adams said, “We’re OK, man. It’s not the end of the world. We’re OK. It’s one loss. We’ll be all right.”

Did defensive lineman Henry Anderson agree with the third-down roughing the passer call that gave the Bills a first down, extending a drive that ended with a Buffalo field goal?

“No,” he told Newsday. “I had my momentum going forward. I guess I ran into the quarterback, but I didn’t hit him. I was pretty frustrated with that one. I’ll have to see how it looked on film, but the way it felt in the game, I’m going against a 300-pounder trying to drive him backward. I’m kind of looking at the quarterback, but the guy’s kind of blocking my vision of the quarterback.

“As soon as I see him let go of the ball, my momentum is still taking me forward, so unless I dive out of the way, I don’t know . . . It’s not like I was a free runner and I see the ball out and take three steps and wrap him up and tackle him.”

What happened to Quinnen Williams?

The rookie defensive lineman left the game with an ankle injury. Gase said Williams was being evaluated and that more will be known Monday.

What do the Jets think about those who say no matter how much things change, they still stay the same?

They act as if they don’t care what anyone outside the locker room thinks or says. But the narrative will continue if they don’t change it.

“One game doesn’t define this team,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. “We’re not going to let one game define this team. We’re going to hold each other accountable before the coaches do. People are going to talk one way or another, but if you don’t write our checks, you don’t coach us, you’re not involved with the program, we don’t care. We know we have what it takes. We know what we have to do to get better.”