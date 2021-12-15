FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are meeting virtually this week because of the spike in COVID and non-COVID related illnesses and keeping the quarterbacks as far away from each other possible.

They are down to just Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco right now. The Ravens signed Josh Johnson off of the Jets’ practice squad. Mike White was on the COVID-19 list. He’s now dealing with another illness and still has not been cleared to play.

"We’re keeping our quarterbacks completely away from each other so there’s no close contacts," Robert Saleh said.

Wilson is vaccinated but Flacco isn’t, so the Jets have to be extra cautious. Saleh said they would discuss adding another quarterback to the practice squad, but they’re hoping White can return by the end of the week.

The Jets have two players on the COVID-19 list, receiver Jeff Smith and special teams player Justin Hardee. But Saleh said they "have a lot of flu cases going around" their building.

Hamsah Nasirildeen and Isaiah Dunn weren’t at practice because of non-COVID illnesses. Bryce Huff and Austin Walter couldn’t play last Sunday against New Orleans because both woke up sick.

Fant-astic

Mekhi Becton still isn’t practicing after having September knee surgery. It’s unlikely he will return this season, but Saleh remains "hopeful." In Becton’s absence, George Fant has slid over from right tackle to left tackle and played well.

Saleh said the Jets were "a little worried" when Becton got hurt because he plays such an important position, and that Fant, "absolutely slammed the door shut on any worries."

"He’s proven that if you give him a home instead of bouncing him around, he can be pretty good," Saleh said.

London calling

The Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the United Kingdom. They will have a larger presence there and at least one game in London every eight years. They played the Atlanta Falcons in n London in Week 5. Jets owner Woody Johnson served as U.S. Ambassador to the UK under President Trump.