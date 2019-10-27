How much blame does Adam Gase take for Sam Darnold’s struggles?

Plenty. Gase put a lot of it on himself after Darnold threw three interceptions in Sunday's 29-15 loss at Jacksonville. He has been picked off seven times in the last two games. Gase blamed himself for Darnold’s second interception, saying it was a terrible play call.

“I feel like I haven’t helped him enough,” Gase said. “I haven’t put him in a good enough position. He’s doing a lot of really good things. It’s not working the way that it should."

Gase added: “There’s a lot of us involved in this. I’m one of them. I look at play calls. I got to make sure I do a better job there.”

It’s not just Gase. Darnold has to make better decisions and throw the ball out of bounds sometimes or run with it. He holds on to the ball too long. Gase also said there are some mechanical things Darnold can do better.

But the offensive line has been awful all season. They gave up eight sacks Sunday. The receivers are not running the routes the right way or coming back to the ball.

“Everybody’s played a part whether it’s the line, receivers, the backs,” Gase said. “We all got to do a better job. The interception thing it’s easy to point the finger at one guy – it’s a full group thing and we all have to do our job for that guy to be able to do his.”

How is Jamal Adams taking all of this losing?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not well. He seemed as down as he’s ever been in his three seasons with the Jets.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Adams, the former LSU standout. “I don’t come from losing. I don’t know how else to say it. It’s frustrating. They say you see what type of man you are when you through adversity. It’s tough. I’m fighting it. I’m fighting it every day. At the end of the day I feel like I got to play better.”

What happened on the first touchdown the Jets gave up?

Adams said it was his fault. He put a lot of blame on his shoulders for the defense’s struggles and he played a big part in some critical plays.

He said he “anticipated wrong” on Keelan Cole’s 6-yard touchdown catch. Adams also dropped an interception. He just missed sacking Gardner Minshew before he connected with Chris Conley on a 70-yard touchdown. Adams also had two costly 15-yard penalties on the same drive that led to a Jacksonville field goal.

“I’m strong enough, you can put it on me,” Adams said. “I’m not going to run from anybody. Never have, never will.

“I let up that touchdown at the beginning of the game. I anticipated wrong. I can’t do that in that situation. But I’m man enough to tell you that I messed it up. I will get it fixed.”

Did Le’Veon Bell have anything to say?

No. He wasn’t in the locker room after the game. But it’s safe to say he’s as frustrated as Adams. Bell had just 12 touches and 35 yards total. The Jets haven’t found a way to utilize one of the best dual backs in the NFL, and that’s a problem.

Is there an update on C.J. Mosley?

Nothing official yet. But Mosley is expected to miss time with a groin injury. Gase said he would have an update on Monday.