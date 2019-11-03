Do the Jets still believe in coach Adam Gase?

Do the players still believe in Adam Gase?

Jamal Adams had an interesting answer to this question. The two are not really talking right now because Adams is upset that the Jets had trade talks about him. But let’s just say Adams didn’t give Gase a ringing endorsement.

“Right now Adam is our coach and I’m pretty sure he’s going to continue to be the coach,” Adams said. “So we have faith in him. That’s not going to change. Whoever is in the building, that’s who we’re riding with. I got his back, That’s what it is.”

A little later, Adams gave a stronger endorsement of Gase unsolicited.

“We have Adam’s back,” Adams said. “He’s our head coach and I’m happy that he’s here.”

How upset was Adams after this game?

He’s normally the most frustrated, but Adams spoke very calmly after this loss to the previously winless Dolphins. The reason Adams gave was there was enough stories written about him this week regarding his mental state and seemingly souring relationship with the organization.

“I just don’t want any more stories about me,” Adams said. “As crazy as it might sound to some, I’m not trying to be a distraction to this team. I just want to win. I want to do everything I can to help this team win. So it’s about us.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What happened on the Ryan Griffin touchdown that was taken away?

The officials reviewed the play and felt that the ball was still moving when he hit the ground, so they reversed the call. Griffin, of course, didn’t agree. He said the ball never hit the ground.

“I thought I got my body underneath it,” Griffin said. “It might have been moving a little bit, but it never got off my body. I always had it tight. Disappointing. That was huge. That was huge.”

Why didn’t Gase go to Le’Veon Bell on first-and-goal from 2 or second-and-goal from the 2 after the Griffin play was reversed in the second quarter?

Gase said it was because the Jets didn’t have any more timeouts left. Gase lost one when he challenged an offensive pass interference call on Robby Anderson.

“No timeouts,” Gase said. “With what they do, it’s either we go goal-line and take the shot or if we don’t get in we run with a whole new personnel group. We stay 11 personnel and they’re loading the box and they’re bringing everybody.”

Sam Darnold ended up throwing an interception on second down.

What was Bell’s reaction after the game?

He didn’t have any. For the second straight game, Bell was gone before talking to reporters. That means he’s frustrated and he doesn’t want to say anything he might regret.