Q&A: Jets show unity at beginning, but not in game

What did the Jets do to show unity during the national anthem?

The Jets decided late in the week that they would remain inside the locker room during the national anthem. The Bills also stayed in their locker room. Sam Darnold said it was "just a coincidence" that both teams did the same thing in their protest for social justice.

"We just decided as a unit that we were going to hold out and stay inside for the national anthem," safety Marcus Maye said. "We all decided that was something big for us to do, and we did it as a group, as a team. People have different perspectives on being out there on the sidelines. We just made an emphasis of just staying inside and keeping everybody together inside."

Maye said the Jets would have "a conversation" each week to decide what they’ll do on that particular game day.

"With what’s going on in the world, there needs to be some change," receiver Jamison Crowder said. "We’re just trying to use our platform so that our voice can be heard."

What happened on the delay of game?

Getting a delay-of-game penalty out of a television timeout spoke to the ineptness of the Jets' offense. Coach Adam Gase attributed that penalty to "bad miscommunication in the huddle" a "screwed up" formation and everything being "messed up."

Darnold took responsibility, saying "it’s on me."

Why did Gase use his last timeout in the first half with 47 seconds left?

It sounds like another miscommunication that forced the Jets to call time on a drive that ended with a field goal. Darnold connected on a short pass to Crowder, but he got tackled near the middle of the field so the clock kept running.

"That was one of those where I called something that really wasn’t thinking the ball was going to go there," Gase said. "It’s hard to control all aspects of it."

Where was the Jets’ pass rush?

There wasn’t one. As usual Josh Allen had plenty of time to survey the field and make plays with his arms or legs. Maye had two sacks in the third quarter. Cornerback Brian Poole had a sack and that was it.

Quinnen Williams, who said he would be a beast this season, had three tackles, two penalties and one quarterback hit. The Jets' defensive front was quiet all day.

Did the offense do anything right?

There wasn’t much. Darnold threw a pick and overthrew receivers. Chris Herndon fumbled at a critical time. Crowder missed a pass right to him. But he made up for it later, taking a short pass from Darnold and turning it into a 69-yard touchdown.

Reaching for positives, Gase pointed at that play.

"The touchdown was something that I was excited about because Sam saw the pressure, he checked the play, and we executed it," Gase said. "That’s what you want to have happen in those type of pressures.

"For that to happen in our first game when last year we got lit up by all these teams bringing the house against us and we’d get two or three yards. To hit a big one like that on a quick throw, that was a good step for us."