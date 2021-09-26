What’s wrong with the Jets offense?

A lot. In their last two games, they’ve scored just six points and no touchdowns. They have just 20 points all season and are showing no signs of improvement.

"Frustrating," Zach Wilson said. "Lack of execution. We’re all learning. We’re trying to get better every single week. It may be hard for people to see that. But we’re learning a lot in those games. People are going to hate it but it is what is. We got to keep that confidence."

Robert Saleh acknowledged that the issues are across the board and they’re just "spreading the wealth" from offensive line struggles to route running to blocking to the quarterback not getting in rhythm to the play-calling of coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"It’s everybody," Saleh said. "We got to look in a mirror and find a way to play better on Sunday. During the week the execution is very high during the week. We got to find a way to bring it to Sunday and execute at a high level otherwise these games are going to happen."

The Jets anticipated some rough waters since they have a rookie quarterback and a first time coordinator. LaFleur has put the onus on him, saying he was to come up with better plans and get Wilson and other players feeling more comfortable.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"You want to say it shouldn’t be tough," Saleh said. "From a play-calling standpoint it’s his first time calling a game. You do want to see growth day in and day out. You want to see the entire offense in general, you want to see that growth, you want to see that communication, you want to see that precision as we go. I think we’ll see it."

What happened on the delay of game?

It was one of many killer penalties that hurt the Jets. It cost them a 56-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola that would have made the score 10-3. The Jets never really came close to scoring again.

"We’ve got to transition faster into field goal," Saleh said. "We were looking for a shot clock reset with the ball being way downfield. Obviously, they’re not going to give it to us. We still got to operate a lot faster. I’m going to start with coaching in that one. We got to get guys on and off the field faster and we got to get the ball off."

How costly were the penalties?

The Jets aren’t giving themselves much of a chance when they’re constantly showing a lack of discipline. They committed eight penalties for 89 yards, including a taunting flag by Justin Hardee on a punt down 17-0 and a pass interference on Brandin Echols that led to the Broncos’ second touchdown.

"Just silly penalties that don’t need to happen," Saleh said. "I know we’re better than that."

What injuries did the Jets suffer?

Wide receiver Elijah Moore is in the concussion protocol and tight end Tyler Kroft is being evaluated for a rib injury.

What was Denzel Mims’ status?

The second-year receiver was inactive for a second straight game. Jamison Crowder (groin) also was inactive. The Jets’ offense misses Crowder, who hasn’t played yet this season. Mims also could provide a spark, especially if Moore misses next week. But Mims has to earn the coaches’ trust and show them that he deserves to be active.