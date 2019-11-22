VITALS

Line: Raiders by 3; O/U 46 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 113; XM 231

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: C.J. Mosley (groin) is out; Darryl Roberts (calf), Paul Worrilow (quad) Matthias Farley (quad) are doubtful, Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Chuma Edoga (ankle), Brandon Copeland (hip), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), Alex Lewis (elbow/shoulder), Steve McLendon (neck), Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) are questionable.

Raiders: David Sharpe (calf) is out; Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Jets S Jamal Adams vs. Raiders TE Darren Waller: Adams has five sacks the past two games. But the Jets may dial down his blitzes against Oakland and the player Jon Gruden called “the best tight end in the AFC.” Waller’s 56 catches and 666 yards rank second among all tight ends.

Jets DL/ILBs vs. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs: The best run defense in the NFL faces one of the NFL’s best rushers.

QUOTABLE

Adam Gase on facing the 6-4 Raiders: “We got a legit test this week. This is a good offense that’s coming in here. We’ll really find out where we’re at. We’ll find out what we are not only as a defense, offense and special teams, but how well can we compete with this group.”

INTANGIBLES

The Jets are as confident as they’ve been all season after feasting on rookie quarterbacks and subpar defenses the last two games. They will be faced with different challenges against the Raiders. This a barometer-type of game to see whether they have indeed turned the corner as they believe.

RUNNING WILD

Jacobs has rushed for more yards than eight teams. The Jets are one of them. His 923 yards on the ground are 202 more rushing yards than the Jets.