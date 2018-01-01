FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets officials are aware offensive coordinator John Morton could be a target of the Oakland Raiders for a similar position according to multiple sources.

Morton, who is under contract with the Jets, has a close relationship with Jon Gruden, whom he worked for in 1998 as a Raiders offensive/wide receivers coach. ESPN reported Gruden is a favorite to become the next Raiders coach after the team fired Jack Del Rio on Sunday night.

“We had a relationship because I was in Green Bay (as a player) and he was my receiver coach, so that’s how that started,” Morton said of Gruden back in September prior to a Week 2 game against the Raiders. “But I wouldn’t be sitting here right now if it wasn’t for Al Davis.”

It’s uncertain if the Jets allow Morton to take a job with the Raiders because it would be a lateral move. If Morton, for example, were getting the head coaching job, the Jets couldn’t stop it. The Jets, as a sign of good faith for Morton turning down a potential job with the Raiders, could give him a raise. Todd Bowles wouldn’t address the Raiders quest for Morton, calling them rumors.

Bowles stressed that continuity is important in the development of his program and wants to maintain the West Coast offense again in 2018. If the Jets let Morton go, a source said quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates would be in line to take over the play calling duties.

In his first season as a play caller, Morton’s offense finished 28th in yards per game (305.3) and 24th in points (18.6).

“I thought he did good,” Bowles said of Morton’s first season as a play caller. “He had some plays he made and some plays he’d like to have back obviously. The first-time coordinator, you learn things, I learned things as a first-time coordinator but he brought them together.”

Here’s the Jets’ 2018 opponents: Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Packers, Texans, Colts and Vikings. Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Bears, Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Titans. The Jets could be playing three teams, Colts, Lions and Bears, with new coaches in 2018. The schedule will be released next April. … The Jets with their 5-11 finish will have the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.