The Jets hosted the Oakland Raiders in a Week 12 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at MetLife Stadium,

New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (84)
Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin advances the ball during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the
Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass during the first half against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11)
Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is pushed out of bounds by Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) points
Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold .points out the defense during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26)
Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs for daylight during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold of the Jets runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs the ball in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold and his Jets teammates celebrate Darnold's touchdown in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Demaryius Thomas #18 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Demaryius Thomas of the Jets runs the ball in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Derek Carrier #85 of the Oakland Raiders can't
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Derek Carrier of the Oakland Raiders can't come up with a pass as Arthur Maulet of the Jets defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robby Anderson of the New York Jets runs a reception during the first quarter against Trayvon Mullen of the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold of the Jets scrambles during the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold of the Jets runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

James Burgess #58 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

James Burgess of the Jets breaks up a pass intended for Darren Waller of the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Braxton Berrios #10 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Braxton Berrios of the Jets runs a kickoff during the second quarter against Alec Ingold of the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold of the Jets looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Braxton Berrios #10 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Braxton Berrios of the Jets runs a kickoff during the second quarter against Foster Moreau of the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Chuma Edoga #75 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Chuma Edoga of the Jets is helped off the field after injury in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

