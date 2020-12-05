RAIDERS (6-5) AT JETS (0-11), METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Raiders -8; O/U: 46 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 135; XM 380

INJURY IMPACT

JETS: RT George Fant (knee/ankle), G Pat Elflein (shoulder), questionable.

RAIDERS: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), S Jonathan Abram (knee), DT Maliek Collins (hamstring/ankle), out; CB Trayvon Mullun (illness), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Jets S Marcus Maye and S Ashtyn Davis

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce is the only tight end who is targeted more and has more receiving yards than Waller (64 catches, 542 yards, 5TDs). The Jets’ secondary has been very tight-end friendly, allowing eight touchdowns to tight ends, including three in the last four games.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

QUOTABLE

"Everyone’s taking personal responsibility for what’s going on, which is hard at this time because we are not winning and things aren’t going the way you want them to. The only way to dig yourself out of a hole is to work and continue to practice and execute better. There’s no magic wand. It’s work. It’s execution. It’s preparation."

— Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on getting the offense to perform better.

INTANGIBLES

The Raiders – the only team to beat Kansas City - are in serious bounce-back mode and seeking redemption/revenge. Las Vegas won’t take the Jets lightly, not after what happened last week in Atlanta or last year in MetLife Stadium. Jon Gruden’s team comes in after being trounced 43-6 by the Falcons without Julio Jones and Todd Gurley. The Raiders also haven’t forgotten their worst loss of 2019 – a 34-3 defeat to the Jets.

NUMBER, PLEASE

283: Offensive snaps that Sam Darnold has played since he threw his last touchdown pass (Sept. 27 at Indianapolis). Darnold, who has missed four games, has attempted 142 passes and been intercepted six times since connecting with Braxton Berrios for a 16-yard score 10 weeks ago.