Jets dominate Raiders for third straight win

The Jets' awful play at the start of the season and all the talk of them needing a coaching change seem like a distant memory. Adam Gase’s team officially is streaking.

The Jets won their third straight game, crushing Oakland, 34-3, Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It’s the Jets’ first three-game winning streak since Sept. 24-Oct. 8, 2017.

Sam Darnold played another masterful game, leading the offense on three touchdown drives, and the Jets’ top-ranked rush defense held Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs to 34 yards on 10 carries. Jacobs came in No. 4 in the NFL in rushing with 923 yards.

Don’t look now, but the Jets are 4-7. They’re 3-0 since CEO Christopher Johnson gathered the team the week they faced the Giants to tell the players there would be no coaching change.

Their next two games are against the winless Bengals and two-win Dolphins. So it’s possible the Jets will be playing meaningful games in mid-to-late December after all.

Darnold was 20-for-29 for 315 yards, two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Darnold has thrown seven touchdown passes with just one pick during this three-game winning streak.

Tight end Ryan Griffin caught his team-leading fifth touchdown. Robby Anderson caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week — and for the second straight week, Anderson jumped into the stands.

The defense limited the Raiders (6-5) to 72 rushing yards and chased quarterback Derek Carr from the game.

Jon Gruden pulled Carr late in the third quarter and replaced him with Mike Glennon. Carr was 15-for-27 for 127 yards and an interception that Jets cornerback Brian Poole returned for a 15-yard touchdown.

Darnold led the Jets down the field on their first possession and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas, but the officials reviewed it and called offensive pass interference on tight end Daniel Brown, negating the touchdown.

The Jets had to settle for a Sam Ficken 24-yard field goal as their streak of four straight games with an opening-drive touchdown was snapped.

The Jets got in the end zone on their next possession as Darnold drove them 96 yards on 12 plays. Darnold capped the drive — helped by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on Maxx Crosby — with a 4-yard run. Ficken’s extra point made it 10-3.

The Jets went ahead 13-3 on their next series on a 35-yard field goal. They were in the red zone with a first-and-10 from the Raiders' 12 but went backward, losing 5 yards on their next three plays.

Oakland totaled just 32 rushing yards in the first half.

The Raiders’ only points of the first half came on a Daniel Carlson 48-yard field goal on their first drive. Carlson missed a 43-yarder on the Raiders’ second series.

The Jets had a chance to extend their lead with under a minute left before the half, but Ficken’s 48-yard field goal was wide left.

They pushed the lead to 20-3 on the opening drive of the second half. Darnold hooked up with Griffin for a 1-yard touchdown pass. The score was set up by a 69-yard pass play from Darnold to Braxton Berrios. Berrios ran a short slant, Darnold hit him and Berrios put on the jets before being pushed out of bounds at the 1.

The Jets went ahead 27-3 on their next series. Gase went with some trickery on first down. A flea-flicker ended with Darnold completing a 30-yard pass to Anderson to the Oakland 9. Three plays later, Darnold hit Anderson for the 1-yard touchdown.

On the Raiders’ ensuing possession, Poole intercepted Carr on first down and ran it in for the touchdown.