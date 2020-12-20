It was a Christmas Week miracle, and it probably spoiled the holidays for some Jets fans.

The Jets shocked the NFL world and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. It took until Week 15 of the NFL season for the Jets to capture their first victory. They did it by playing their most inspired and complete game of 2020 and beat the Rams 23-20.

"I’m just happy for our guys," Adam Gase said. "It’s been too long to even remember what a win feels like almost. It’s great to see those guys that excited."

The win isn’t what many fan wanted for Christmas because no longer are the Jets the owners of the worst record in the NFL.

The Jets and Jaguars are both 1-13, but Jacksonville owns the tiebreaker based on strength of schedule. The Jaguars are now the favorites to get the first pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Many Jets’ fans wanted their team to go winless to assure they would get Lawrence. But the Jets were fighting each week to not become the third team in NFL history to go 0-16. They came close a couple of times, and finally busted through against the Rams (9-5).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We kept fighting as a team," Frank Gore said. "I’m going to enjoy it today and have a good Christmas."

Sam Darnold played his best game of the season against the NFL’s top-rated defense. He completed 22-of-31 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions.

Gore had a big game as well. He ran for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also helped salt away the game at the end. He ran for a first down on their final possession and also caught a pass for a first down that enabled the Jets to be in victory formation the final seconds of the game.

"It’s the greatest feeling in sports to be able to ice the game out and know we have it," Darnold said. "It’s the best. Just that drive alone, we knew we couldn’t give it back them. To be able to execute and see it come all to fruition that was the biggest thing for us.

"It’s an amazing feeling."

Not for the Rams.

"It’s going to be embarrassing," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Sick to your stomach about it. … This was very humbling."

The Jets got huge plays from a number of players to preserve the win.

With the Jets leading by three in the fourth, rookie punter Braden Mann made a game saving tackle on Rams returner Nsimba Webster. He could have gone all the way, but Mann tackled Webster at the Jets’ 43 after a 34-yard return.

The Rams had a fourth-and-four from the Jets’ 37. McVay could have tried to kick the game-tying field goal. But he decided to go for it. Marcus Maye slapped the pass away from Gerald Everett with 3:54 left.

"We pulled together as a team, as a group," Maye said. "I just luckily made the play on fourth down. But it was definitely a team effort."

The Jets played with different spirit and energy from the opening kickoff. They led 13-3 at halftime after an inspired first half that included a Darnold touchdown pass on the opening drive, and a blocked punt and an interception that led to field goals.

The Jets had the ball to start the second half and Darnold led another touchdown drive. On third-and-goal from the 1, Gore was stopped short. Gase went for it. Darnold handed it off to Gore again, and he ran behind left tackle Mekhi Becton, who blocked Aaron Donald. It cleared the way for Gore to score the touchdown and give the Jets a 20-3 lead with 8:30 left in the third.

"I don’t know if I could have lived with myself on that one if we would have kicked a field goal," Gase said.

The Rams cut it to 10 on their next series, as Jared Goff hit Robert Woods for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a quick, five-play drive.

After the Jets responded with a Sam Ficken 21-yard field goal, the Rams made it a one-score game. Goff ended another easy drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee that cut the Jets’ lead to 23-17.

The momentum clearly was shifting. The Jets went four-and-out on their next series. The Rams drove into Jets territory again and seemed to have another touchdown. But a holding penalty negated Cam Akers’ 18-yard run.

The Rams’ drive ended up stalling and they settled for a Matt Gay 42-yard field goal with 6:35 remaining.

After the Jets went three-and-out on their next series, things could have really turned. But the Jets didn’t allow it. When they got the ball back, they were in an unfamiliar position and and ran the clock out.

"They deserve this," Gase said. "They deserved it a while ago. We had a few snatched away from us. To finally close out a game, against a good team too, it says a lot about what kind of character we have in this locker room."