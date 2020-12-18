JETS (0-12) AT RAMS (9-4), SoFi Stadium, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Rams -17; O/U 43 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard and Laura Okmin)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 228; XM 381

INJURY IMPACT

JETS: WR Jamison Crowder (calf), questionable.

RAMS: OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (not injury related), OL Brian Allen (not injury related), LB Justin Hollins (not injury related), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Jets offensive line

The Rams move the premier interior lineman all around, but wherever Donald lines up he wreaks havoc and wrecks games for offenses. The NFL sack leader with 12.5 is having another Defensive Player of the Year type of season for the league’s No. 1 defense. The Jets will double Donald often, maybe every play. Sam Darnold will need to get the ball out quickly and make good decisions or it could be a really long day for the Jets.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

QUOTABLE

"Aaron Donald’s a good player. He definitely pops out on tape, especially it seems like whenever a play needs to be made, he’s always there making it. So it’ll be fun playing against him."

- Jets QB Sam Darnold

INTANGIBLES

The Jets looked like they were mentally done last week. This winless group gave up the fight against Seattle when things didn’t go well early and suffered a season-worst 37-point loss.

Whatever mental toughness and pride the Jets have left will be tested against the Rams. This one could get ugly, and even uglier if they let the adversity and challenges they’re sure to face beat them down.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: Games that the Rams have allowed 300 net passing yards and 300-yard passing games that the Jets have had this season.