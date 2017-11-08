FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Newly acquired Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson was stunned he was traded from the 49ers for a 2018 fifth-round pick just before the trade deadline last week.

“It was surprising, it caught me off guard,” Robinson told Newsday after Wednesday’s practice. “But you just got to go ahead and look toward the future and it is what it is. I’m with a new team and organization and I’m ready to contribute and help us to a Super Bowl.”

One of the major issues for Robinson is penalties. He led the 49ers with eight penalties, which included four pass interference calls and two illegal use of hands.

Robinson said he plays with his hands and that penalties are just part of the game, something he hopes to clean up.

“He’s a player that we liked, we did a lot of work on him coming out of college [LSU],” Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said. “A very young player, he was literally 20 last year as a rookie and turned 21 during the season. He’s started and contributed for San Francisco. I do know he has an issue, he gets kind of handsy, he gets penalties, but like lots of players, there’s areas he needs to improve upon.

“But we do like him from an ability standpoint, he fits scheme-wise what we’re doing. To us, he’s a young player, again, came up in trade conversations and we thought it was good value from a return standpoint for them and for us. It was a good trade and it will be interesting to see what he does out here for us.”