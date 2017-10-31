This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 50° Good Evening
Few Clouds 50° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets acquire cornerback Rashard Robinson from 49ers, source says

The Jets acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson from the

The Jets acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson from the 49ers, according to a source. Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets acquired 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick just before the trade deadline on Tuesday according to a source.

Robinson, a 2016 fourth-round pick from LSU, started in 13 of 22 games for the 49ers. In less than two seasons, Robinson had 15 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble. This season, Robinson is tied for second in the NFL with eight penalties, which includes four pass interference calls.

With both starting cornerbacks, Buster Skrine (concussion) and Morris Claiborne (foot), nursing injuries, the Jets are hoping Robinson can quickly adapt to the man-to-man defense they employ. It’s uncertain if he’ll play against Buffalo on Thursday but he should be ready for the Nov. 12 game at Tampa Bay.

There was plenty of excitement from several Jets’ players about the trade.

“Welcome home, brother,” said safety Jamal Adams, who played one season, 2014, with Robinson at LSU. Adams added Robinson is, “aggressive, can play man-to-man, long and rangy. He has all the tools to be one of the best.”

Receiver Jeremy Kerley said, “He’s a good football player man, that’s my friend, that’s somebody that I’m real cool with. I think he fits any defense.”

Injury list

Todd Bowles is unsure if Skrine or Claiborne will play Thursday. Claiborne didn’t practice Tuesday and Skrine was limited. Bowles said Skrine needs to clear two phases of the concussion protocol on Wednesday to become eligible. Bowles ruled out fullback Lawrence Thomas (concussion) and tight end Jordan Leggett went on injured reserve with a knee injury. Bowles wasn’t sure if surgery is required. Cornerback Terrence Brooks (hamstring), Right tackle Brandon Shell (neck) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (toe, shoulder) didn’t practice. Backup right tackle Brent Qvale (toe) and running back Matt Forte (knee) are limited.

Jets streams

The Jets signed DE Xavier Cooper and waived DT Ed Stinson.

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley signals a first down Source: Jets’ Kerley may be suspended by NFL
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is under review Jets' Kerley under review for possible suspension
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins looks on from the Giants suspend CB Jenkins indefinitely
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk about their J.Lo, A-Rod reveal how their relationship began
Jeffrey Hathaway, Vice President and Director of Hofstra Jeff Hathaway to leave as Hofstra’s AD in 2018
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks Porzingis, Knicks’ new go-to guy, up to task