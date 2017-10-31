FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets acquired 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick just before the trade deadline on Tuesday according to a source.

Robinson, a 2016 fourth-round pick from LSU, started in 13 of 22 games for the 49ers. In less than two seasons, Robinson had 15 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble. This season, Robinson is tied for second in the NFL with eight penalties, which includes four pass interference calls.

With both starting cornerbacks, Buster Skrine (concussion) and Morris Claiborne (foot), nursing injuries, the Jets are hoping Robinson can quickly adapt to the man-to-man defense they employ. It’s uncertain if he’ll play against Buffalo on Thursday but he should be ready for the Nov. 12 game at Tampa Bay.

There was plenty of excitement from several Jets’ players about the trade.

“Welcome home, brother,” said safety Jamal Adams, who played one season, 2014, with Robinson at LSU. Adams added Robinson is, “aggressive, can play man-to-man, long and rangy. He has all the tools to be one of the best.”

Receiver Jeremy Kerley said, “He’s a good football player man, that’s my friend, that’s somebody that I’m real cool with. I think he fits any defense.”

Injury list

Todd Bowles is unsure if Skrine or Claiborne will play Thursday. Claiborne didn’t practice Tuesday and Skrine was limited. Bowles said Skrine needs to clear two phases of the concussion protocol on Wednesday to become eligible. Bowles ruled out fullback Lawrence Thomas (concussion) and tight end Jordan Leggett went on injured reserve with a knee injury. Bowles wasn’t sure if surgery is required. Cornerback Terrence Brooks (hamstring), Right tackle Brandon Shell (neck) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (toe, shoulder) didn’t practice. Backup right tackle Brent Qvale (toe) and running back Matt Forte (knee) are limited.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jets streams

The Jets signed DE Xavier Cooper and waived DT Ed Stinson.