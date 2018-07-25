Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy in the wake of a December arrest for the alleged possession of edible marijuana, the league announced Wednesday.

Robinson was pulled over in Hanover Township, New Jersey, last December and was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana-laced candy, according to police reports. At the time, the Jets were not informed of the arrest.

Robinson will sit out the first four games without pay and is eligible to return on Monday, Oct. 1. He may participate in all preseason games and practices, the league said.

Robinson was suspended from the LSU football team in 2014 after failing a drug test, and was arrested in 2015 for unauthorized entry into the LSU quarterback’s apartment. Robinson later admitted to the crime and was not allowed to re-enroll in the university.

The Jets traded for Robinson in October of last year, giving up a fifth-round draft pick. He appeared in six games with the Jets, with two tackles. In 28 career games over two seasons with the Jets and 49ers, he has 47 total tackles and two interceptions.

With Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine on the team, Robinson figured to be fairly deep on the depth chart going into training camp.