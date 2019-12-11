JETS (5-8) AT RAVENS (11-2)

M&T Bank Stadium, 8:20 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Ravens by 14 1/2; O/U: 44 1/2

TV: Ch. 5, NFL (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli); Sirius 81; XM 225

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: Brian Poole (concussion), Ryan Griffin (ankle), Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), Chuma Edoga (knee); DOUBTFUL: Jamal Adams (ankle), Arthur Maulet (calf), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), Quinnen Williams (neck).

Ravens: OUT: Chris Board (concussion); DOUBTFUL: Ronnie Stanley (concussion).

FEATURE MATCHUP

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Gregg Williams’ defense: The Jets defensive coordinator will have to devise something special to try to slow down the Ravens’ multi-threat quarterback.

QUOTABLE

Adam Gase on Jackson and the Ravens’ top-scoring offense: “I see a guy that causes a lot of problems for the defense. They're doing a lot of really creative things. They're finding ways to really tie in the run game, pass game. Their play-action stuff is really good. They just get everybody out of position.”

INTANGIBLES

Williams and Jets senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt have faced just about every type of offense and quarterback over their decades in the NFL. Their experience and knowledge may — MAY — help the Jets have some success against Jackson.

NUMBER, PLEASE

Gase was 0-3 on Thursday night as Dolphins coach, including a 40-0 loss to Baltimore two seasons ago. Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 6-0 at home on Thursday nights.