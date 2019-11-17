LANDOVER, Md. — The Jets have their first winning streak under Adam Gase.

The Jets dominated the Redskins on both sides of the ball, beating Washington, 34-17, Sunday at FedExField for their second straight win.

Sam Darnold had the first four-touchdown passing game of his career and the Jets (3-7) scored five offensive touchdowns overall. They also record their first 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 115 yards on the ground.

The win improved the Jets to 3-1 against the NFC East. They’re 0-6 against everyone else.

Suddenly the Jets’ offense is showing vast improvement. The opponent — Washington is 1-9 — has something to do with it. There were “Sell the team” chants late in the game directed at owner Daniel Snyder.

But the Jets are starting to get better, and it’s coincided with CEO Christopher Johnson telling the team that there would be no coaching change.

Johnson made the public vote of confidence this week, but he told the players before last Sunday’s win over the Giants. The Jets have scored a total of eight offensive touchdowns the last two weeks.

Darnold completed 19 of 30 passes for 293 yards, the four touchdowns and one interception. Tight end Ryan Griffin caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown and Jamison Crowder had five catches for 76 yards and a TD.

The Jets' defense also had a strong performance. They held Washington and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins down before allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Gregg Williams’ defense sacked Haskins six times and picked him off once, by linebacker Neville Hewitt.

When the Redskins scored in the fourth — a 45-yard touchdown pass from Haskins to running back Derrius Guice — it was their first TD in four games. It also was Haskins' first touchdown pass of his career.

The Jets scored a touchdown on their first drive for the fourth straight game. Darnold rolled to his left and found tight end Daniel Jones for a 20-yard touchdown. But Sam Ficken missed the extra point.

Two series later, the Jets got in the end zone again. Darnold hit Robby Anderson for the 6-yard score and Ficken made the extra point this time, giving the Jets a 13-0 lead.

Ficken had drilled a 30-yard field goal, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty on Jimmy Moreland gave the Jets a first down. And they capitalized on second down.

Bilal Powell did a lot of the heavy lifting on the drive, running for 42 yards as Le’Veon Bell stood on the sideline.

The Redskins entered Jets territory on their first three possessions. They were gifted great field position after Darnold made a bad decision in the second quarter.

Instead of throwing it away or into the dirt, Darnold threw the ball into traffic and was picked off by Jon Bostic. He returned it to the Jets’ 16. The Jets' defense held and four plays later Dustin Hopkins kicked a 44-yard field goal to make it 13-3.

On the ensuing kickoff, Vyncint Smith fumbled and the Redskins’ recovered at the Jets’ 27. Another gift for the Redskins, but the offensively challenged team couldn’t take advantage. Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.

The Jets went ahead 20-3 after another scoring drive just before the end of the half. Darnold took them 82 yards on three plays.

Darnold hooked up with Bell on a 21-yard pass play on first down. Tight end Griffin caught the next two — a 45-yard reception and a 16-yard touchdown catch.

The first half ended with Adams sacking Haskins. Adams finished with three of the Jets' six sacks.