OFFENSE

The Jets' offense is starting to click a lot more. The Jets scored five offensive touchdowns (they scored five in their first five games combined this season). They’re definitely making progress, although the opponent had something to do with it. The Redskins are that bad. But the Jets scored on their opening drive for the fourth consecutive game. They finished with a season-high 400 yards of total offense. The Jets had their first 100-yard rushing game as a team as they ran for 115 yards. Sam Darnold threw four touchdowns passes for the first time in his career. He targeted nine different receivers and connected with seven of them.

GRADE: A

DEFENSE

The defensive unit definitely had rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins rattled. The Jets sacked him six times with Jamal Adams looking more like an edge rusher than a safety. He had three sacks after getting two last week. The Jets also picked off Haskins once. The defense didn’t allow the Redskins to move into Jets territory until the second half. The first three times Washington was in Jets territory were after a Darnold interception, a fumble on special teams and a special teams penalty. The defense did give up some big plays in the fourth quarter after the game was already decided and allowed two touchdowns. But it was dominant when it mattered.

GRADE: A

SPECIAL TEAMS

This was the Jets’ weakest link in this game, but it ended up not hurting them. The unit got off to a bad start when Sam Ficken missed an extra point after the opening-drive touchdown. Ficken also missed a 49-yard field goal. Later, Vyncint Smith fumbled a kickoff, giving the Redskins great field position. But Dustin Hopkins missed his field goal attempt. A roughing-the-kicker penalty by Harvey Langi extended a Washington drive, but the defense bailed out the special teams.

GRADE: D

COACHING

The Jets have definitely improved offensively and Adam Gase has been more creative and diverse in his play-calling. He’s spreading the ball around and getting more players involved. The fact that the Jets continue to score on their first drive of the game shows his game-planning is working and the players are coming out prepared. Gregg Williams’ defensive game plan has been working as well. It helps having Adams, who has taken his game to another level. But Williams is putting him in position to be successful and to wreck games.

GRADE: A