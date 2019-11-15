FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and the Cleveland defensive end ended up clobbering the Pittsburgh quarterback over the head with it Thursday night. The reverberations came Friday in the league office and the Jets’ locker room, just to name two places.

The NFL fined Garrett and suspended him indefinitely without pay. The minimum time is through the rest of the regular season and the postseason, if the Browns qualify. LeVeon Bell called what Garrett did “unprofessional.” The Jets running back wasn’t shocked by the punishment.

“Right when it happened, I knew that was going to happen right away,” Bell said after practice for Sunday’s game at Washington. “I’m like, ‘He’s done for the year.’ … That’s not even the fact that he hits him with his helmet, but he was like reaching over people to do it. Yeah, that’s just too far. Entirely too far, and unprofessional, for real.

“Obviously, I just knew the league was going to do its job and have to suspend him.”

Trevor Siemian started at quarterback for the Jets in place of an ill Sam Darnold in Week 2 and was lost for the season when Garrett caused an ankle injury with a late hit.

It was one of two illegal hits on Siemian by Garrett. He was fined $42,112.

But Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams coached Garrett with Cleveland the previous two seasons and vouched for his character Friday, although he wouldn’t comment on the incident with Rudolph. Garrett, who’s second in the AFC with 10 sacks, apologized in a statement. He said he “made a terrible mistake.”

“He’s a great young man, great player,” Williams said. “Love his mom and dad and everything.”

Bell thinks favorably of him, too.

“I don’t know what was said or what could’ve happened for him to react like that,” Bell said. “Myles isn’t that type of person. So for him to react like that, it kind of blew my mind.”

Notes & quotes: Receiver Quincy Enunwa, who’s on IR with a neck injury, ripped the Jets on Twitter on Thursday for their handling of two missed treatments — a fine of $27,900. He deemed it excessive. Player rep Kelvin Beachum contacted the NFLPA for him. “Just asking questions about what’s protocol,” Beachum said. Enunwa is the third Jet to clash with management recently. “We handle our stuff in-house and some people choose to use social media,” Adam Gase said. “There’s probably a reason they’re doing that.” … Bell (ribs, knee, illness) is one of eight Jets who are questionable. Cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) is doubtful. Center Ryan Kalil (knee), linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Paul Worrilow (quad) and safety Matthias Farley (quad) are out … The Jets are allowing 3.0 yards per carry, No. 1 in the NFL. “It’s a great honor,” nose tackle Steve McLendon said, “but we still have business to take care of.” This time, it’s Adrian Peterson. The Jets are No. 2 in yards rushing allowed per game (81.9). “The consistency has been outstanding,” Gase said.