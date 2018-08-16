Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

NFL preseason Week 2: Jets vs. Redskins

The Jets take on the Washington Redskins in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Thursday at FedExField.

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins hits Redskins quarterback Alex
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins hits Redskins quarterback Alex Smith during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws under pressure from
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws under pressure from Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, left, during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Redskins
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Redskins defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of a preseason game against the Jets on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson breaks up a pass
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson breaks up a pass intended for Redskins running back Rob Kelley during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins hits Redskins quarterback Alex
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins hits Redskins quarterback Alex Smith during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Landover, Md. Jenkins was penalized for roughing the passer on the play.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith looks to pass as
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith looks to pass as Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins closes in during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up for a
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up for a preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith walks in the tunnel
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith walks in the tunnel next to wide receiver Shay Fields (16) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) before the team's preseason game against the Jets on Thursday in Landover, Md.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith warms up before a
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith warms up before a preseason game against the Jets on Thursday in Landover, Md.

