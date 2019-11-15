Jets-Redskins preview

SUNDAY'S GAME

JETS (2-7) AT REDSKINS (1-8)

FedExField, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Redskins by 2; O/U 38 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 98; XM 390

KEY INJURIES

Jets: C.J. Mosley (groin), Ryan Kalil (knee), Paul Worrilow (quad) and Matthias Farley (quad) OUT; Darryl Roberts (calf) DOUBTFUL; Le’Veon Bell (rib/knee), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Brandon Copeland (hip), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), Alex Lewis (elbow), Steve McLendon (neck), Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) QUESTIONABLE.

Redskins: Paul Richardson (hamstring), Chris Thompson (toe), Tim Settle (hamstring) and Vernon Davis (concussion) OUT; Montae Nicholson (ankle), Deshazor Everett (ankle) QUESTIONABLE.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins vs. Jets DC Gregg Williams: Williams will dial up something interesting to rattle the rookie Haskins, who has zero touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Jets DL/ILBs vs. Redskins RB Adrian Peterson: The Jets held Saquon Barkley to a single yard last week. That’s hard to duplicate but they take pride in stopping the run.

QUOTABLE

“I think he can cause problems for a younger guy because there's a lot of things that he does that you don't always see.” — Adam Gase on the effect Gregg Williams’ attacking defense can have on a rookie quarterback

INTANGIBLES

The Jets were feeling good after beating the Giants, but they shouldn’t feel too good. If they let up at all or think they’ve arrived, a loss Sunday would be almost as humiliating as the loss to previously winless Miami two weeks ago. The Redskins are coming off their bye week, so they might add some new wrinkles to their offense.

NUMBER, PLEASE

2-1: Jets' record against the NFC East (0-6 against everyone else). Sam Darnold is 2-0 with three TDs, one interception and a 106.1 passer rating vs. the NFC East. He’s 0-4 with four TDs, eight picks and a 60.7 passer rating vs. the rest.