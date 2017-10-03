The Jets released tight end Will Tye and practice squad running back Marcus Murphy on Tuesday.
Tye, a Stony Brook product, was inactive in the Week 4 game against the Jaguars. He caught four passes for 38 yards during his brief time with the Jets. Tye was acquired through waivers after the Giants released him in September. In 29 career games for the Giants, Tye caught 90 passes for 859 yards with four touchdowns.
With an open roster spot, the Jets could move wide receiver Jalin Marshall to active duty since he’s completed his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Tye was signed when the Jets had some health and suspension issues at tight end. But with the return of Austin Seferian-Jenkins, from his two-game suspension, it made Tye’s roster status in doubt.
