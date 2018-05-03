Ed O’Donnell, the lawyer for Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, said Thursday that the arrest warrant for his client’s failure to appear at a Tuesday court hearing on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and other traffic violations has been lifted.

O’Donnell said there will be a July 19 hearing in Broward County, Florida to see if the case will go to trial or be dismissed. O’Donnell said there was a new case number listed on the original document as the reason why Anderson didn’t receive notice of Tuesday’s court case. Constance Simmons, the public information officer for the Broward County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that the arrest warrant had been lifted.

According to court records, Anderson was directed on April 7 to appear on May 1.

Anderson was originally arrested on Jan. 19 in Sunrise, Florida, and faced nine charges, including three felonies, which included fleeing and eluding police, threatening a police officer’s family member and speeding.

The felony charges were dropped in previous court proceedings.

Anderson now faces five charges for various traffic violations from reckless driving, two citations for failure to stop at a red light, failure to drive in a single lane and non-use or improper use of a turn signal.

Anderson also faces an Aug. 6 court date in Miami after he was arrested last year at a music festival for pushing a police officer. Anderson was charged with felony resisting an officer with violence, according to court records in Miami-Dade County.

O’Donnell said his goal is to have the court cases in Sunrise and Miami resolved by late July when the Jets report for training camp.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” O’Donnell said. “We’ll have it well done before camp, no doubt.”

The sooner Anderson gets his court issues resolved the quicker the NFL can make a decision regarding his conduct. Any player who is arrested is subject to the NFL personal conduct policy. Normally, the league waits until a court case is finished before rendering judgment on a player. A player may get suspended or fined by the league after its investigation is complete.

Anderson led the Jets with 941 receiving yards last season.

Jets officials have no comment regarding Anderson’s legal issues until they are resolved.