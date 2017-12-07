TODAY'S PAPER
Big-play guy Robby Anderson has hamstring injury

The speedy wide receiver was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Robby Anderson of the Jets runs the ball

Robby Anderson of the Jets runs the ball after a reception in the first half against the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robby Anderson is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered this week in practice, and he’s uncertain to play in Sunday’s game at Denver. Anderson, who leads the Jets with 821 yards and seven touchdown receptions, was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Asked if the injury was serious, Todd Bowles said, “Hopefully not.”

If Anderson is unavailable, the Jets could start rookie ArDarius Stewart. He has seen limited snaps this season and has only five catches for 36 yards.

The Jets would lose speed if Anderson is unavailable against the Broncos, who start talented corners Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib. Anderson has been the Jets’ best big-play threat, with 20 receptions of 25 or more yards. He also produced consecutive 100-yard games the last two weeks.

Going back to basics

Special-teams coach Brant Boyer said his group is going over some fundamentals in practice, partly because the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returned a punt 25 yards Sunday.

“You don’t get to practice the things that you work on all offseason,” Boyer said Thursday. “The slip and blocks, the stack and blocks, the beating double-teams, all those things that you practice all spring. You don’t have time to do that during the season because you’re installing and practicing the game plan.”

Plenty of plays

The Jets ran a season-high 85 offensive plays in the win over the Chiefs, which surprised coordinator John Morton.

“That’s the most I’ve ever been a part of,” Morton said. “It was really like 91 plays (including penalties), I only remember about 89 of them that were listed. An 18-play drive, I didn’t even really know that was going on. I was so in tune in the game, and all of a sudden we’ve had the ball for a long time. It was a good thing.”

The 18-play, 72-yard drive ended with Chandler Catanzaro’s field goal. It consumed the first 9:31 of the third quarter and contributed to the Jets’ 42:49-17:11 edge in time of possession.

Jet streams

LB Bruce Carter (groin) did not practice . . . CB Juston Burris (concussion), RB Matt Forte (knee) and RG Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) were limited.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

