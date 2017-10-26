FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets receiver Robby Anderson said he wasn’t throwing his helmet during the final stages of the Dolphins’ loss because he wasn’t getting the ball.

“It was about us losing,” Anderson said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m not a selfish football player by any means.”

Anderson flung his helmet after a Josh McCown incompletion with eight seconds to play and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Anderson said he didn’t know throwing your helmet was a penalty and had a discussion with coach Todd Bowles about it.

“It was a straightforward conversation,” Anderson said of the talk with Bowles. “He just doesn’t want anything to happen again. He understands my frustration and I understand his frustration as well.”

Anderson is one of the Jets’ deep-play threats. He has 21 catches for 331 yards with two touchdowns. He’s seeing fewer press coverage in the last few weeks so there’s a feeling he can produce more plays.

“He’s a big playmaker,” offensive coordinator John Morton said. “He has really good speed and ball skills to catch the ball. I think all of our guys, if you look at our stat sheet, everybody’s catching balls. It’s pretty even. That’s the way we want it.”

OC plays defense

advertisement | advertise on newsday

McCown’s interception with 39 seconds left in the loss to the Dolphins was scrutinized on several levels: Should the Jets have taken a knee and played for overtime? Should Morton have called a different play? Did McCown make a poor throw?

Morton dismissed the criticism.

“That’s one of the best plays that we like to start with, one of them, based on what they do,” Morton said of the Dolphins’ defense. “Yeah, you call certain plays based on certain coverages, that they play in certain situations.”

Jet streams

TE Jordan Leggett (knee), CB Buster Skrine (concussion), RT Brandon Shell (neck) and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, toe, foot) didn’t practice. RB Matt Forte (knee) was limited.