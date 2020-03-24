The Jets lost one of Sam Darnold’s best weapons.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports. He reportedly received a two-year, $20 million contract from Carolina, with $12 million guaranteed in the first year.

The Jets wanted Anderson back and he said before the start of free agency that he wanted to return. Anderson said he felt there was “unfinished business” with the Jets. It’s finished now.

Anderson’s contract doesn’t seem that outrageous because the 2020 guarantee was what many projected Anderson would get in this market. But general manager Joe Douglas apparently felt otherwise. Now Douglas will have to find a replacement for the Jets’ best deep receiver over the last three years.

Breshad Perriman, who caught six touchdown passes for Tampa last year, may be the best receiver available in what was an unimpressive class. The Jets showed interest in Phillip Dorsett, but the former Patriot reached a deal with the Seahawks on Tuesday. Emmanuel Sanders, Travis Benjamin and Randall Cobb have all been signed.

The market developed slowly for Anderson, who many projected was the second-best receiver in this class behind Amari Cooper, who is staying with the Cowboys. But in the end, Anderson got what he wanted and he will reunite with his former Temple coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Anderson also will catch passes again from former Jet and new Panther quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Anderson, 26, got off to a slow start in his fourth season with the Jets, but he came on at the end. He finished with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns. He also showed he can do more than run a go-route or beat defensive backs deep. Anderson, who signed as an undrafted rookie, ends his Jets career with 207 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Jets' only proven and healthy receiver on the roster is slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Douglas needs to address the outside. Quincy Enunwa is under contract, but he suffered a serious season-ending neck injury for the second time in his career. Enunwa is committed to playing again, but it’s still no guarantee. Enunwa hasn’t been cleared for football activities.

The other receivers under contract are Vyncint Smith (17 catches last year) and former Redskin Josh Doctson. He played just seven snaps last season for the Vikings because of a hamstring injury.

The wide receiver class in the NFL Draft is deep so Douglas could fill the need there. The Jets could select either Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb with the No. 11 pick or wait until Day 2 to grab one. But the Jets also need a proven veteran.