FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson now knows that campaigning for the Pro Bowl in front of a sideline television camera was not a good idea.

After talking about it Thursday with coach Todd Bowles, Anderson could say it was a teachable moment.

On Sunday, after scoring a touchdown against the Panthers, Anderson looked into a camera asking fans to vote him into the Pro Bowl. Bowles said he didn’t like the politicking.

“He knows me personally, he knows my heart and knows my intentions,” Anderson said of Bowles. “He’s teaching me.”

Anderson, in his second season out of Temple University, said he didn’t fully understand how his actions would be perceived until Bowles explained everything. “I’m new to this and new to the media and things like that. He doesn’t want people to have a bad perception of me.”

Anderson’s qualifications for the Pro Bowl are worth considering.

He is ranked 14th in the NFL with 714 receiving yards and tied for 41st with 200 third-down yards. Anderson has also caught a touchdown pass in five consecutive games, two scores shy of the franchise record set by Santana Moss in 2003. Moss caught nine passes during his seven-game TD stretch; Anderson has caught six the last five games for 418 yards.

“It’s everybody’s dream,” he said of All-Star status. “You play basketball you want to go to the NBA All-Star Game, baseball, everybody wants to go to the All-Star Game. That’s a goal for everybody since you were a little kid.”