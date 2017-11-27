TODAY'S PAPER
Todd Bowles talks to Robby Anderson about Pro Bowl exhortation

After their chat, the coach says he and his receiver now are ‘on the same page.’

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pulls in a

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pulls in a long pass for a touchdown against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins
Todd Bowles held another conversation with Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson about his behavior on Monday. In Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Anderson spoke into a television camera asking for Pro Bowl votes following a 54-yard touchdown reception.

The comment triggered Fox Sports and former NFL player Chris Spielman to criticize the second-year receiver for not being focused and Bowles noted it wasn’t professional and he didn’t need selfish players.

Anderson said he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.

Yet, Bowles wasn’t pleased with Anderson.

“We had a discussion,” Bowles said. We’re on the same page.”

On Oct. 22, in a loss to the Dolphins, Anderson flung his helmet to the ground upset after an end of game incompletion. It prompted Bowles to speak with him about his conduct.

“I have discussions with most of my players, most of the time, it’s not just Robby,” Bowles said. “Normal conversation, as far as coach [about a] player growing up. What I think, what they think and be on the same page. And we’re on the same page.”

McCown is the man

During his Monday conference call Bowles was asked if Josh McCown will remain the starter, and his response was short and to the point. “He’s playing well right now,” Bowles said. “Josh is our quarterback.”

McCown has completed 67.3 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season with a 95.3 quarterback rating.

Bowles says ASJ bobble hard to see

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a touchdown wiped out by a replay review early in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss. Officials said he bobbled the ball as he fell in the end zone. “It’s hard to see him bobble the ball,” Bowles said. “Again this is the second time we’ve been involved in one of these things,” he added, alluding to Seferian-Jenkins having another TD erased via replay earlier in the season. “They had a better view than I did, I couldn’t see it on the video replay, I couldn’t see [the fumble] on the tape. They made the call. They looked at it tough. You got to hang on to the football going to the ground if that’s the case.”

