Lawyer: Felony charge against Jets’ Robby Anderson dropped

The wide receiver still faces charges from an arrest on Jan. 19.

Robby Anderson of the Jets runs with the ball after a reception against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
The lawyer for Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson said Wednesday that prosecutors in Miami have a Thursday morning hearing scheduled to drop a felony charge for resisting arrest against his client.

Anderson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest with violence at a music festival in May 2017.

Ed O’Donnell, Anderson’s lawyer, said Anderson is relieved the charges will be dropped.

“He knew all along he didn’t do anything wrong,” O’Donnell said. “Sometimes it takes [justice] a while. My hats off to the state and what they did. They did what they were supposed to do. We showed them evidence and dispositions of the witnesses.”

Anderson also has a July 19 court date scheduled in Broward County, Fla., stemming from a January arrest. Anderson was arrested on Jan. 19 and initially faced nine charges, including threatening a police officer’s family member and speeding. The felony charges were dropped in previous court proceedings.

Anderson is facing five charges for various traffic violations, including reckless driving, two citations for failure to stop at a red light, failure to drive in a single lane and non-use or improper use of a turn signal.

