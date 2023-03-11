Jets in holding pattern awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision

The Jets were close to making the playoffs last season, and they still believe they are not that far from getting there. They still need a quarterback.

The Jets have gone all-out for Aaron Rodgers and continue to wait on whether he will opt to leave Green Bay and sign with them. A resolution is coming soon. Monday is the unofficial start of free agency in the NFL, and all sides would like to know how they’re putting together their rosters.

Tick . . . tick . . . tick.

“We’d love to have it resolved by the start of free agency,” Packers president Mark Murphy said on Friday. Green Bay seems ready to move on from Rodgers at quarterback and give the football to Jordan Love.

Teams will begin negotiating with free agents on Monday and can officially make moves Wednesday. If the Jets can't get a deal done with the Packers and Rodgers, the four-time MVP, the Jets will be forced to pivot to a new option.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was with the 49ers the last six seasons, would be the Jets’ leading quarterback target in free agency. The fit is natural. The Jets system is very similar to San Francisco’s.

The Jets also could pursue Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens put a franchise tag on him and would have five days to match any offer sheet. The way the Rodgers’ wait has gone, the Jets may not want to tie up their money and miss out on another quarterback.

They met with former Raider Derek Carr twice, but he signed with New Orleans while the Jets put their focus on Rodgers.

The next tier of free-agent quarterbacks includes Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota. That's a big drop-off from Rodgers.

And that’s why Rodgers holds the cards for the Jets’ plans and their hopes of not only ending their 12-year playoff drought but also becoming a Super Bowl contender.

Moreover, if the Jets trade for Rodgers, they could try to add some of his Packers’ teammates, including receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. New Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held the same title for three years with Green Bay and knows them well.

Robert Saleh said the Jets would be “judicious” in free agency. They haven’t spent wildly under general manager Joe Douglas, but they will for a quarterback because Zach Wilson has disappointed after the Jets selected him No. 2 overall in 2021.

“We’re always going to try to do something that helps us both short term and long term,” Douglas said.

Douglas has cleared cap space for a quarterback and other moves. The Jets restructured the contracts of C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, D.J. Reed and Laken Tomlinson, creating more than $18 million in room. They’ll also release Braxton Berrios, saving another $5 million. More moves are forthcoming.

Aside from the most important position — quarterback — they need to strengthen the offensive line and add more playmakers. Cornerback Sauce Gardner has tried recruiting former Giant receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. The Jets were in attendance for Beckham’s workout Friday.

Center Connor McGovern will be a free agent. The Jets could pursue Browns center Ethan Pocic, Jake Brendel of the 49ers or Titans center Ben Jones. The Jets hired Keith Carter, formerly of Tennessee, to be their new offensive line coach so he knows Jones and what he can do.

Other Titans linemen who could be in play for the Jets are Aaron Brewer and Corey Levin as well as Eagles backup left tackle Andre Dillard, who was drafted when Douglas was Philadelphia’s VP of player personnel.

On defense, Saleh has been consistent in saying he’d like to bring back most from the group that finished in the top five in many categories last season.

The two most important free agents on the Jets’ defense are tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Quincy Williams. Both want to return and the Jets want both of them back.

Rankins was a big part of the Jets’ front four and Williams finished second to C.J. Mosley with 106 tackles. The hard-hitting Williams’ 12 tackles for loss tied his brother Quinnen for most on the team. The Jets hope to re-sign Quincy and lock up Quinnen long-term this offseason.

The Jets also would like to re-sign linebacker Kwon Alexander. They agreed to a trade with Baltimore for safety Chuck Clark, a proven starter. San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward is a possibility. Saleh has coached him and helped develop Ward in San Francisco.

Once the Jets know Rodgers’ decision, they can start putting the roster together.

Tick . . . tick . . . tick.