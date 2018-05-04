Jets rookie minicamp photos

TODAY'S PAPER
The Jets conducted a rookie minicamp for their new draft picks and undrafted free-agent signings.

Sam Darnold high steps during warmups before practice
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Sam Darnold high steps during warmups before practice at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold passing during rookie camp
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold passing during rookie camp at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

As he runs between practice fields QB Sam
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

As he runs between practice fields QB Sam Darnold catches a ball tossed to him at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold at the N.Y. Jets
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold looks over team paperwork
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold looks over team paperwork at his locker at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold is captured on a
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold is captured on a cell phone video as he meets the media at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold hands off to tryout
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold hands off to tryout running back Vic Enwere during rookie training camp at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold sets up to pass
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold sets up to pass at practice at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

QB Sam Darnold stretches before rookie practice at
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

QB Sam Darnold stretches before rookie practice at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold meets the media in
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold meets the media in the Jets locker room at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

QBs Sam Darnold, center and John Wolford take
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

QBs Sam Darnold, center and John Wolford take snaps during rookie training camp at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

Rookie QB Sam Darnold hands off to tryout
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

Rookie QB Sam Darnold hands off to tryout running back Vic Enwere during rookie training camp at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

QB Sam Darnold gets ready to take the
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress

QB Sam Darnold gets ready to take the snap during rookie training camp at the N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Training Center Friday, May 4, 2018

