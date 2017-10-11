FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams gave himself a harsh grade after Sunday’s victory over the Browns.

“Below an F,” Adams told Newsday on Wednesday. “No one is harder on me than myself. I hear about it from family members about what people say and I don’t look at that ’cause what they say is not even close to how I feel. My feelings are way more hurtful than what they would say about me. I’m extremely hard on myself, I don’t like to get caught on or scored on and I definitely don’t like to lose.”

In Sunday’s victory, Adams allowed the Browns to get their first score of the game when he lost tight end David Njoku in single coverage. Njoku pushed Adams back to get some space and made a one-handed touchdown catch. Earlier, on the same drive, Adams failed to tackle running back Isaiah Crowell in the flat on a third-and-3. It was a clear open field tackle that should have been made, but Adams couldn’t hold onto Crowell’s ankles.

“It’s a hard game and one week your outstanding and the next week you make two plays wrong or you didn’t do anything,” Adams said. “All of a sudden you’re a bust. That’s just how the world works. I love it. I’m my biggest critic and I will always be hard on myself.”

Forte working toward return

Running back Matt Forte (turf toe) was limited in practice on Wednesday. If Forte can continue his work this week, he could return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Forte has missed the last two games with the injury.

“We’ll see how it goes and it would be great to have Matt,” quarterback Josh McCown said. “Just to have his veteran presence out there when you’re going against a team that can scheme and do things. Just to have another guy that has been in your system for a while and knows it. It’s helpful.”

Also, running back Bilal Powell, who was limited to 17 snaps after straining his calf against the Browns, didn’t practice Wednesday.

Jet streams

Todd Bowles, when asked what he would say on Sunday to Patriots linebacker and former Jet Davis Harris, said: “We’re not going to kiss and go on a date.” Bowles did admit it was awkward how Harris left the Jets. Said Bowles: “I don’t think there’s going to be time for a Dear Abby meeting on the football field.” . . . DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, toe) did not practice. CB Juston Burris (foot), DE Kony Ealy (shoulder) and CB Darryl Roberts (hamstring) were limited in practice . . . Patriots QB Tom Brady is dealing with a non-throwing shoulder issue and did not practice but said, “I feel great.”